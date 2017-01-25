Palestinian employees work at Keffiyeh textile factory in West Bank

A Palestinian employee works at a Keffiyeh textile factory in the West Bank City of Hebron on Jan 24, 2017. The black-and-white chequered scarf has become a symbol of the late Palestinians' historic leader Yasser Arafat. (Xinhua/Mamoun Wazwaz)

