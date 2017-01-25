China encourages graduates to work in poor rural areas

The Chinese government has released guidelines to encourage college graduates to seek work in rural areas in central, western and northeastern China which are suffering from various economic difficulties.



The guidelines, jointly issued by the General Office of the State Council and the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, demanded more job creation at local levels, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



More jobs for graduates should be created in areas like public education, social aid and healthcare at the community level, said the guidelines.



Graduates will be encouraged to work in central, western and northeastern China and other remote areas with relatively hard conditions.



Economic and social development in remote and poor areas in China's interior have been the weakest link in China's modernization process, while Northeast China, once the cradle of the country's manufacturing sector, is suffering from labor losses and increasing work costs.



Graduates will also be encouraged to join the army with preferential policies.



According to the guidelines, students will be encouraged to work in areas such as the modern seed industry, agrotech, rural tourism, e-commerce and cooperatives, as well as water conservation projects.



Li Guoping, a professor at the School of Government at the Peking University, told the Global Times on Wednesday that such encouragement is "correct in its direction" as it can help tackle imbalanced talent flow in China.



According to Li, talents from western and central areas of China tended to flow to eastern coastal cities in the past, but as the privileges of East China waned in recent years - with problems emerging such as high costs and pollution - more graduates are now willing to consider working in places other than big cities.



"However, an imbalance still exists, therefore it's important that the government should use policies to boost this trend," he noted, adding that talent is essential to developing remote areas in China.



Official statistics showed that about 7.95 million college students will graduate in 2017, and their employment conditions will be harsh.