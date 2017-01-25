People’s Daily goes daily in Sansha

Residents of Yongxing Island of Sansha, South China's Hainan Province are now able to read newspapers the same day it was published, after a daily return charter business flight started at the local airport in December 2016.



Several newspapers published on Tuesday, including the People's Daily and the People's Liberation Army Daily, were delivered to residents of Yongxing early Tuesday morning, according to the local government's website.



Normally it takes one week to deliver mail and packages to Sansha. Apart from newspapers, packages are also expected to be delivered sooner in future.





