Tutor arrested for suspected rape

The Haidian district procuratorate in Beijing has approved the arrest of a man suspected of raping a teenage girl he was tutoring. The procuratorate did not provide more details.



The suspect, surnamed Zou, is said to have raped the teenager, surnamed Wang, four times after he was hired by Wang's family to tutor the 17-year-old student at home since September 2016, the Beijing-based Legal Mirror newspaper reported Friday.



Zou has a 6-year-old daughter and was paid 700 yuan ($101) per hour for his tutoring, the report added.





