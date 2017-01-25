Artisan engages in shadow puppet making in NW China

Jin Wenlu (4th R) and partners prepare for a shadow puppet show at Shuanggeda Village in Hualong County of Haidong, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 24, 2017. Jin, 61, engaged in puppet making for some 14 years, has created many works of characters from China's classical novels such as "A Dream in Red Mansions" and "the Water Margin". (Xinhua/Wang Bo)

Jin Wenlu displays his creation of shadow puppet at Shuanggeda Village in Hualong County of Haidong, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 24, 2017. Jin, 61, engaged in puppet making for some 14 years, has created many works of characters from China's classical novels such as "A Dream in Red Mansions" and "the Water Margin". (Xinhua/Wang Bo)

Jin Wenlu displays his creations of shadow puppets of figures from the Chinese novel "the Water Margin", at Shuanggeda Village in Hualong County of Haidong, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 24, 2017. Jin, 61, engaged in puppet making for some 14 years, has created many works of characters from China's classical novels such as "A Dream in Red Mansions" and "the Water Margin". (Xinhua/Wang Bo)

Jin Wenlu carves on leather to make shadow puppets at Shuanggeda Village in Hualong County of Haidong, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 24, 2017. Jin, 61, engaged in puppet making for some 14 years, has created many works of characters from China's classical novels such as "A Dream in Red Mansions" and "the Water Margin". (Xinhua/Wang Bo)