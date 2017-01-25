Improving trilateral ties to benefit region

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday that Japan is looking forward to holding a trilateral summit with China and South Korea. Japanese media reported that Abe wishes to strengthen trilateral economic cooperation and is looking forward to visiting China in 2017 to alleviate tensions in the East China Sea.
The news came out as Donald Trump
assumed office and withdrew from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP). Japan has always had high hopes for TPP and now it has been thrown under a bus. Japan is also facing other challenges, such as demands to share the cost of the US bases in Japan and the pressure to make concession in the US-Japan trade negotiations.
Abe plans to meet Trump in February and US defense secretary James Mattis is scheduled to visit Japan next week. Abe is expected to receive some verbal consolation but Trump administration's condescending gesture and its utter disregard of Japan's feelings must have shocked Japanese media and made Abe and his fellow officials feel humiliated.
Both Japan and South Korea have leaned toward the US and lost their own strategic space. Now could be the most vulnerable moment for the two countries in their relations with the US.
Japan and South Korea need to approach China and improve their overall strategic environment. In fact, China, under long-term pressure from the US, is also seeing strengthened ties with the two countries as an asset. Over the past few years China and Japan were entangled in diplomatic antagonism. Last year, Sino-South Korea ties became strained. All this provided the US with the leeway to willfully implement its offshore balancing strategy. China, Japan and South Korea have paid high diplomatic costs.
Yet it is not easy for the three countries to fix their ties. The three countries lack strategic trust due to historic disputes, territorial rows and the North Korea nuclear issue. More importantly, Japan and South Korea are US allies and addicted to US military protection.
Although it's not likely for the three countries to resolve their disputes immediately, it's possible to make progress in managing differences.
Sino-Japanese relations are critical for Northeast Asia. If Japan ceases to make provocations on historic issues and both China and Japan remain restrained on the Diaoyu Islands, improvement of bilateral ties is possible. The icy relations could thaw if either side responds positively to the kind gesture from the other.
Bringing the Sino-Japanese ties back on the right track demands wisdom from Beijing and Tokyo. Once the ties begin to improve, the current geopolitical situation in Northeast Asia that is adverse to all regional members will start to change.