China readies for Spring Festival

China is preparing for the most important holiday, the Spring Festival, or the Lunar New Year, which falls on Saturday this year. Visitors take pictures in front of a rooster sculpture (2017 is the Year of the Rooster) in Beijing's Ditan Park on Wednesday.

A group of visitors take photos with giant fans in the same park.

Residents in Fuyang, East China's Anhui Province buy decorations for the Spring Festival on Wednesday.

People from different ethnic groups gather in Aksu, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region to celebrate the Spring Festival.

Migrant workers from a clothing enterprise in Jimo, East China's Shandong Province send their wishes for the new year as they take free buses to go home.

A resident in Zouping county in Shandong buys couplets and red lanterns in a local market. Photos: IC/CFP