Bolt loses 2008 relay gold

Usain Bolt lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals on Wednesday when the International Olympic Committee stripped Jamaica of their 4x100-meter relay win at the 2008 Beijing Games after Nesta Carter was caught doping.



The decision which follows the retesting of hundreds of samples from the Beijing event, means that Bolt, as Carter's teammate, loses one of the three gold medals he won at that Olympic Games.



Carter was found to have tested positive for banned substance Methylhexanamine, which was once used in nasal decongestants but now is more commonly found as an ingredient in dietary supplements.



The loss of the relay gold deprives Bolt of one of his "triple triples" - he won gold in the 100, 200 meters and the 4x100 meters at Beijing and then went on to repeat the feat in London in 2012 and again in Rio last year.

