Japan embraces home winner

Japan's excruciating wait for a homegrown yokozuna, or sumo grand champion, ended Wednesday when 30-year-old Kisenosato was promoted to the sport's highest rank.



A first Emperor's Cup triumph at the weekend was deemed good enough for him to become the first Japan-born wrestler to reach the lofty perch since Wakanohana in 1998, although it took Kisenosato 73 tournaments to get there - longer than anyone since 1926.



The sport had been without a Japanese yokozuna since Wakanohana's brother Takanohana retired in 2003 as local wrestlers have been unable to repel a flood of foreigners who have dominated since.

