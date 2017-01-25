EU welcomes China’s free trade commitment

European Union's Ambassador to China Hans Dietmar Schweisgut (center) speaks during a news conference on Wednesday. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT





The European Union's Ambassador to China on Wednesday welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping's endorsement of free trade, which showed China's commitment to the "openness" of the global market economy.



Xi called for inclusive globalization and global unity, saying that protectionism and self-isolation will "benefit no one" in a speech at the recent World Economic Forum in ­Davos, Switzerland.



"President Xi Jinping's speech in Davos, which was something we were encouraged by, sent a message of openness and also a clear message of the intention that China will further continue its process of opening-up," said Hans Dietmar Schweisgut.



The EU envoy also noted that significant progress is being made in resolving trade disputes between the EU and China.



Disputes over the EU's refusal to recognize China as a market economy under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules are now being handled in proper ways, the envoy said.



"The EU has developed a proposal on how to deal with the issue of the accession protocol of China to the WTO," Schweisgut said.



He hailed both the EU and China's "great strides" in many areas in the past year, particularly on climate change with the ratification of the Paris Agreement, and the global economy through the G20 summit hosted by China.



He said bilateral cooperation in global security and climate change as well as maritime economy will play major roles in EU-China ties in 2017.



Speaking of new US President Donald Trump on his changes to US trade and foreign policy, highlighted by its exit of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, Schweisgut said he hopes international trade will not be affected negatively.