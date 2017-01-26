Trump seeks probe of voter fraud

US President Donald Trump
announced Wednesday he would seek a probe into what he calls widespread voter fraud in the election that brought him to power, hammering away at allegations widely dismissed as baseless.
No public evidence has emerged of large-scale illegal voting in the November election, and Trump and the White House have failed to substantiate the president's claim.
Trump's own lawyers have stated in legal filings that there was no evidence of fraud in the November 8 election.
Even as major US media now brand Trump's allegation an outright lie and lawmakers urge him to drop the subject, the president stuck to his guns on Wednesday.
"I will be asking for a major investigation into voter fraud, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even those registered to vote who are dead [and many for a long time]," Trump wrote in a tweet.
"Depending on the results we will strengthen up voting procedures!" Trump added.
Trump seems obsessed with the results of an election he won, against all expectations.
He argues that were it not for illegal immigrants voting, he would have won not just the electoral college but also the popular vote, which was taken by Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.
Hours after Trump told congressional leaders that as many as 5 million people could have voted illegally back in November, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said Tuesday that this belief was based "on the studies he's seen."
"I think the president has believed that for a while based on studies and information he has," Spicer said.
If proven, it would be an enormous political scandal.
Spicer said the Republican president nonetheless had confidence in the election outcome.
Trump lost the popular vote to Clinton by around 2.9 million votes, but won the all-important state-weighted electoral college.
The president has previously cited a Pew report from 2012 that concluded more than "1.8 million deceased individuals are listed as voters."
The report did not provide evidence that dead people voted, or that others voted in their name.
Trump has also cited an Old Dominion University study which suggested 14 percent of non-citizens said they were registered to vote.
But that study has been dismissed as having flawed methodology, with a sample size of under 1,000 and no link between being registered to vote and actually voting.
Trump's lawyers have stated there is no evidence of fraud in the 2016 election.