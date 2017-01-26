Vice premier stresses ethnic unity, patriotism among college students

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong
on Wednesday called on university students of all ethnic groups to cherish a sense of "Chinese national community".
She also called on the students to love the country, the people and the Communist Party of China (CPC), entertain great ideals, obtain solid knowledge and hone strong wills.
Liu made the remarks while visiting the Minzu University of China where she inspected the university's classrooms, student dorms and activity center and talked with faculty and students.
She also stressed ideological and political education in the country's universities and colleges and efforts to reinforce the CPC's leadership.