UN mission condemns attack in Somali's Mogadishu

The UN Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) has condemned a coordinated suicide bombing attack at a hotel in Mogadishu Wednesday.



Joseph Contreras, spokesperson for the Mission, was quoted as saying that the attack provides fresh evidence of the violent extremists'desperate attempts to derail Somalia's electoral process and reflects the terrorists' frustration over their inability to sabotage recent voting for seats in the two Houses of Somalia' s new Parliament.



Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterress, said that the attack reportedly killed dozens of Somali civilians and soldiers, while wounding many more, adding that Al-Shabab had claimed responsibility for the attack on the Dayah Hotel, which is located near the Presidential Palace, and is frequented by lawmakers during their visits to Mogadishu.

