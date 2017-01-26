Suspected "Facebook Live" rapists in Sweden remanded in custody

Three men were remanded in custody on Wednesday after the rape of a woman that was broadcast live on Facebook.



The men were arrested in an Uppsala apartment on Sunday morning after a woman notified police that she had seen a gang rape broadcast live in a Facebook group that had around 60,000 members.



The rape is thought to have been witnessed by hundreds of people online and several of those who saw the video reported it to the police.



The police stopped the filming when they entered the apartment and arrested the trio.



Two of the men, aged 18 and 20, are suspected of rape, while the third man, who is 24 years old, allegedly filmed the assault and was detained on suspicion of failing to reveal the crime.



The victim is a woman in her thirties.



On Monday, the Uppsala police held a press conference urging anyone with access to the filmed material to step forward and provide video clips of the suspected gang rape.



Swedish authorities also approached Facebook with a request to obtain the video, but without success.



While the film may have been streamed live, it is not certain that it had been recorded or stored, police explained.

