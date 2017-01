Oil prices fell on rising US crude inventories

Oil prices fell Wednesday after reports showed increasing US crude inventories, triggering worries for continued global crude over-supply.



The West Texas Intermediate for March Delivery erased 0.43 dollars to settle at 52.75 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for March delivery decreased 0.36 dollars to close at 55.08 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.