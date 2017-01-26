China industrial firms post profit rise in 2016

China's major industrial firms ended their days of profit losses and reaped good returns in 2016 on the back of a construction boom, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.



Those companies reported an 8.5 percent profit increase in 2016, reversing a 2.3 percent decline registered in 2015, the NBS said in a statement.



NBS statistician He Ping said industrial firms showed remarkable improvement in performance, featuring a rise of 5.97 percent in their profitability.



In December, their profits grew 2.3 percent year on year, slowing down by 12.2 percentage points from the November figure.

