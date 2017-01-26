Woman granted suspended sentence for possession of firearms

A woman in Tianjin was granted a three-year suspended sentence on appeal for illegal possession of firearms by No. 1 Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin on Thursday.



51-year-old Zhao Chunhua got three and half years in jail in early January when police discovered the guns used at her balloon-shooting stall were powerful enough to meet the strict legal definition of a firearm, thepaper.cn reported on January 2.



Zhao filed an appeal to the court in Tianjin on January 3. The new verdict allows Zhao to celebrate the Spring Festival at home.



Along with 13 other stall owners, Zhao Chunhua was arrested on October 12 and told she would be released a few days later after the guns were tested.



China defines any gun that is able to fire bullets with a force of over 1.8 joules per square centimeter as an illegal firearm, the paper.cn reported.



The case has added fire to an ongoing controversy about the nation's gun laws and experts are urging the amendment of the rules on imitation guns.



China has seen many landing themselves in hot water for buying replica guns or using guns that are considered toys in other parts of the world but are seen as deadly weapons in China.

