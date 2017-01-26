No curbs on legal cross-border cash flows: central bank

China's central bank and foreign exchange regulator said late Wednesday that they have not curbed cross-border capital flows that conform with the rules.



"There is no limit on the quota or proportion related to yuan-denominated cross-border payments that are in accordance with the stipulations. The People's Bank of China will continue to strengthen the prudent management of cross-border capital flows, urging financial institutions to properly conduct authenticity and compliance audits," the central bank said in a Sina Weibo post Wednesday.



The State Administration of Foreign Exchange also issued a statement on its official website late Wednesday, saying that no foreign exchange control measures had been rolled out to curb import trade financing and that companies' foreign exchange incomes and expenditures for real, legitimate trade can still be handled by following the normal procedures and provisions.



The clarification came in response to media reports that China had introduced measures to limit cross-border financing in order to curb capital flight, the statement said.

