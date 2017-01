Chinese shares close higher Thursday

Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.31 percent at 3,159.17 points.



The smaller Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.74 percent higher at 10,052.05 points. The ChiNext Index, which tracks China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, rose 0.83 percent to close at 1,886.23 points.