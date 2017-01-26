Some 50 fishermen trapped on ice in Russia's Far East

Nearly 50 fishermen were trapped Thursday on floating ice in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok after the chunk they were sitting on drifted away from shore, the city's press service reported.



"At this moment Vladivostok's emergency service has began the rescue operation at the bay of Fyodorov. Emergency service staff have already come to the area of the accident with an airboat," the press service said in a release seen at about 0800 GMT.



The winter season often sees many locals taking to the ice for fishing, with reports of deaths from such activities every year.



The city's emergency department said earlier this week that Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 are dangerous for ice fishing, but it appeared the dozens stranded simply ignored the warning.

