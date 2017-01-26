Indonesian ex-minister arrested over bribery allegation

Indonesia's anti-graft task force arrested a former minister, who now serves as a judge in supreme body of Constitutional Court (MK), over an alleged bribery case.



Patrialis Akbar, who served as Legal and Human Rights minister from 2009-2011 in the administration of then-President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, was arrested in a west Jakarta hotel on Wednesday.



Head of the nation's task force (KPK) Agus Rahardjo said that KPK personnel also arrested several others related to the case involving Patrialis.



"We will convey the development over the arrest against him in the near future," Agus said on Thursday, adding that interrogation against the former minister was still underway at the moment.



MK Chief Arief Hidayaton Thursday asked an apology from the public over the arrest of one of its judges by the KPK.



"I asked an apology from the public and the nation that the court has made another mistake, although it was a personal one," Arief told a press conference in MK premises.



Reports said that Patrialis, who is a former legislator and a seasoned politician, is now detained in KPK detention facility.



The arrest against Patrialis extends the list of Indonesia's former senior officials arrested by KPK over corruption cases.

