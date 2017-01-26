Visitors pose for photos with statues made of straw in China's Taiwan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/26 17:45:03
A woman poses for photos with cat-shaped statues made of straw in Chiayi, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Wu Ching-teng)

A woman poses for photos with cat-shaped statues made of straw in Chiayi, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Wu Ching-teng)


 
Photo taken on Jan. 25, 2017 shows statues made of straw in Chiayi, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Wu Ching-teng)

Photo taken on Jan. 25, 2017 shows statues made of straw in Chiayi, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Wu Ching-teng)


 
People view a statue made of straw in Chiayi, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Wu Ching-teng)

People view a statue made of straw in Chiayi, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Wu Ching-teng)


 
People pose for photos in front of a bear-shaped statue made of straw in Chiayi, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Wu Ching-teng)

People pose for photos in front of a bear-shaped statue made of straw in Chiayi, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Wu Ching-teng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus