Illuminated ice sculptures at Harbin Ice and Snow World

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/26 18:13:48
Tourists view ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow World, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists view ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow World, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 
Tourists view ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow World, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists view ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow World, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 
Illuminated ice sculptures are pictured at the Harbin Ice and Snow World, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Illuminated ice sculptures are pictured at the Harbin Ice and Snow World, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 
Illuminated ice sculptures are pictured at the Harbin Ice and Snow World, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Illuminated ice sculptures are pictured at the Harbin Ice and Snow World, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus