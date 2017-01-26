Artists make a giant "rooster" with colorful striped cotton at a ski resort on the northern slope of Jinfo Mountain in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 25, 2017. The ski resort invited artists to create a giant "rooster" as the Chinese lunar new year of rooster is to arrive on Jan. 28. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

