Troubles with taxi-hailing apps

With the arrival of the Spring Festival, many people who carry large suitcases on the street find it hard to get taxis. Taxi transport capability dropped sharply in big cities such as Shanghai and Beijing. As many taxi drivers returned home for Spring Festival, there are high demands for taxis. Apart from this, the new policies on ride-hailing platforms require taxi drivers to have local household registration, and therefore, heavily reducing the number of taxi drivers on these platforms. When sharp imbalance between demands and supplies occurs, the problem for booking taxis will become more apparent. Policies should serve the people. When the new polices on ride-hailing platforms put people in a difficult situation, it is time to think about their effectiveness.

