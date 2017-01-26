Misbehaving celebrities should be held accountable

Chinese stand-up comedian Zhou Libo made the headlines recently after news of his arrest went viral online.



Zhou was arrested in New York on charges of drug possession and carrying a dangerous weapon, but was later released on bail to await trial in March, according to media reports. As a comedian who shot to fame with appearances on Chinese Dream Show, China's Got Talent and Mr Zhou Live Show, Zhou became a target for public criticism after the arrest.



"We should shut out all the celebrities who use drugs." "Public figures should conduct themselves with dignity, and set an example for others."



"He has no morals, and we hate him." These harsh remarks are only the tip of an iceberg. Most Chinese netizens are turning their backs on Zhou and applauding his arrest.



It still remains unclear whether Zhou has committed any crimes.



But many netizens believe that being imprisoned is what the actor deserves. Although some netizens may hold radical viewpoints against Zhou, public reactions to his arrest are understandable.



Chinese society now has higher moral standards for celebrities, and the public uproar against Zhou reflects their zero tolerance to the celebrity's bad behavior. The case, which is yet to be heard in court, is highly likely to strike a heavy blow to Zhou's career.



Chinese societal and cultural environment has seen much improvement in recent years. While most people were used to linking celebrities to words such as "privilege," "extravagance" and "arrogance," the public now has much higher expectations for public figures. Celebrities are not only expected to be versatile, but also required to set a moral example for the public.



Misconducts by public figures can hardly be forgiven, let alone criminal acts. Celebrities' drug use is intolerable in China. Take Taiwanese actor Ko Chen-tung. Ko was arrested for drug use in Beijing in 2014. Despite his tearful confession to the public, Ko lost millions of fans and a handful of endorsement deals with KFC, Canon and other tycoons.



Apart from boycotting immoral stars, members of the public also provide tips to the police about celebrities' misconducts. Residents from Beijing's Chaoyang district are amusingly nicknamed by netizens as the "fifth largest intelligence agency in the world" for their efforts in "detecting" celebrities' misbehaviors.



A number of high-profile stars, for instance, Charles Xue and Huang Haibo, were arrested for engaging in prostitution and other misconducts all based on tips from Chaoyang residents.



Some entertainment stars, although law-abiding, have also been pressured by public opinion to improve their behaviors. Take Chinese actress Tang Yan. The young actress shared a picture of her latest Louis Vuitton mobile casing on her Weibo account. The casing could cost up to 42,000 yuan ($6,127) - approximately the 6-months salary of a graduate from a high-ranking university in first-tier Chinese cities.



The photo soon triggered a public uproar. Tang was harshly criticized by netizens for being arrogant and showing off her wealth, and was later pressured to delete the photo from her social media account.



Celebrities, with sky-high earnings, are expected to be role models for the public, and their misconducts and criminal acts are intolerable.



Public figures ought to be subject to public supervision. While the public should continue to play the role of watchdogs, the authorities should also put more efforts in creating a healthier cultural environment. A removal of celebrities who committed

crimes from the screen is advised.



After all, a joint effort by the public and the government is the key to a clean cultural market.



The author is a reporter with the Global Times. liujianxi@globaltimes.com.cn

