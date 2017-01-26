Israeli forces kill Palestinian amidst suspected ramming attack

Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man after his car crashed at a bus stop in the West Bank on Wednesday, an army notice said.



A military spokesperson said the man attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack at night outside the Jewish settlement of Psagot, east of Jerusalem, before the soldiers opened fire, killing him at the scene.



No Israelis were injured, the spokesperson said.



The incident was the latest amidst a spate of violence in the West Bank and Israel, which have claimed lives of at least 249 Palestinians, 40 Israelis, two United States nationals, a Jordanian tourist, an Eritrean asylum seeker, and a Sudanese asylum seeker.



Israeli leaders accuse the Palestinian National Authority of "inciting" the unrest, while the Palestinians say it is the result of nearly 50 years of Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, home to more than five million Palestinians, where they wish to establish their state.

