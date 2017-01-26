China issues guidelines to preserve traditional culture

The central government has issued guidelines on preserving and developing excellent traditional culture, eyeing a "marked boost" in the international influence of Chinese culture by 2025.



The guidelines, which were jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and the General Office of the State Council, have been designed to preserve and carry forward various forms of traditional arts and Chinese culture.



The guidelines set out that by 2025, major achievements will be registered in traditional culture-related research, education, protection, inheritance, innovation and exchanges. The international influence of Chinese culture should register a "marked boost."



Specific tasks were listed in the guidelines, including protecting traditional Chinese villages, residences, historic architecture, agricultural and industrial heritage; preserving dialects; and supporting Chinese poetry, music, dance, calligraphy, painting, historical and cultural documentaries, animation and publications.



"Cultural relics must be protected amid urbanization and development of new socialist countryside," the guideline said. "Historically and culturally significant cities, streets, blocks and former residences of historical figures, as well as distinctive features of cities must be preserved."



The guideline warned against rendering cities identical through urban development, preferring instead to dig into each city's unique historical and cultural values.



It also called for protecting historic townships and villages, and supporting time-honored Chinese brands.



International cultural exchanges were also emphasized. Overseas Chinese cultural centers, Confucius institutes, cultural festivals, exhibitions, book fairs, movie festivals, sports events should be harnessed to promote excellent Chinese traditional culture, according to the guidelines.

