Senior CPC leader inspects Spring Festival gala rehearsal

Senior leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Liu Yunshan
on Wednesday inspected the rehearsal for the Spring Festival TV gala.
Liu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, visited staff, extended his greetings to them and called on them to create a happy and jubilant environment for the upcoming holiday with their performances.
The gala, an annual celebration broadcast by the China Central Television on the Chinese New Year's Eve, is among the most-watched TV events in the country.