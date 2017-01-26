Chinese leaders extend Spring Festival greetings

President Xi Jinping
, on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council, extended Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese Thursday at a reception in Beijing.
Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered a speech at the gathering at the Great Hall of the People, greeting all Chinese in the mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and at abroad. Li Keqiang
, Zhang Dejiang
, Yu Zhengsheng
, Liu Yunshan
, Wang Qishan
and Zhang Gaoli
were also present.
This year's Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28.