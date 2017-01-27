Xi sends congratulations to Austria's new president

Chinese President Xi Jinping
on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Alexander Van der Bellen, who was sworn in as president of Austria earlier in the day.
In the message, Xi said China and Austria currently enjoy a sound momentum in the development of bilateral relations, with their exchanges and cooperation in various fields continuously deepening.
Xi added that he is ready to make concerted efforts with Van der Bellen to push forward the development of the two countries' relations of friendly cooperation.
Van der Bellen, backed by Austria's Green Party, beat a right-wing candidate in the presidential election on Sunday.