Government pledges enhanced livelihood guarantee for people in difficulties

Chinese government has pledged enhanced efforts to ensure the basic livelihoods for people in difficulties.



A circular issued by the General Office of the State Council and published on Thursday said the work to guarantee basic livelihoods for people in difficulties matters to fairness, morality and harmony in society, noting that there should be no decline or weakening in help.



The circular called for intensified efforts to identify people of such groups and streamline policies for assisting those affected by natural disasters.



The document said housing problems should be solved by the end of this year for those who were resettled in temporary residences last year due to floods and other disasters.



Also, program will be launched to help rural residents who are caught in difficulties by serious illnesses.



The assistance efforts for those who are in extreme need, disabled people, left-behind children, orphans and vagrants will also be strengthened, according to the circular.

