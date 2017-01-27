UN chief sends Lunar New Year greetings to Chinese people

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent a message to the Chinese people and wished them a happy Lunar New Year which falls on Saturday.



In a video message, Guterres said the Year of the Rooster symbolizes early starts and new beginnings. "It stresses the importance of energy, determination and a strong sense of responsibility at work."



"These are inspiring attributes to help guide us in troubled times," he said in the video released Wednesday night.



Guterres said he has called for 2017 to be a year of peace. "We must work together to overcome conflict, human rights abuses, poverty and other crises."



At the end of the video, Guterres said "Happy New Year" and "Thank You" in Chinese.



The Chinese Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is the most important festival in China, and falls on Jan. 28 this year.

