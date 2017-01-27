Most US citizens say Trump is strong but not level headed

According to the poll conducted by Quinnipiac University, 68 percent of the participants said Trump is strong, 65 percent said he is intelligent, while 62 percent believed him to be not level headed.



The poll sought to find what people thought about the first five days of Trump's presidency, of which 36 percent approved and 44 percent disapproved.



The poll found that the flurry of remarks that Trump has made and the executive orders he has signed did nothing to mend the divide between political parties, genders, age groups and races.



Republicans approve Trump by 81-3 percent, while Democrats disapprove him by 77-4 percent. Men approve Trump by 41-38 percent while women disapprove him by 50-33 percent. White voters approve Trump by 43-40 percent, while black voters disapprove him at 55-20 percent.



A total of 1190 voters were surveyed nationwide, the margin of error was 2.8 percent.

