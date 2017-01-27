Two killed in plane crash at Australia Day celebrations

A man and a woman have been killed after a Grumman G-73 Mallard flying boat crashed into Perth's Swan River on Thursday afternoon.



Hundreds of shocked onlookers watched as the aircraft, also part of Perth's Australia Day celebrations, lost control and broke apart on impact.



"We could see him stall, we were so stunned and shocked," a witness told News Corp Australia.



"His wings were pointing to the sky and to the water and we thought 'this is not good' then we saw it break into two pieces."



The evening's Skyworks celebrations was expected to be attended by more than 300,000 people, but after the tragic incident Perth Mayor Lisa Scaffidi cancelled the event.



"Due to the operational need to conserve the integrity of the site and in respect for those killed and as per operational directives for such occurrences, we have exercised the option to cancel the Skyshow immediately."



Overnight the wreckage was guarded by water police and will be removed Friday pending a ruling by the Western Australian Department of Transport and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

