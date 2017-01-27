Aussie govt announces multi-million dollar package to solve homeless crisis

The Victorian Government has announced a multi-million dollar package to solve Melbourne's homeless crisis.



A total of 7.3 million US dollars will be spent on moving homeless people who have been camping outside the iconic Flinders Street Station into transitional housing while permanent housing is built.



The package comes after authorities made multiple attempts at removing the camp which had begun to dominate one of the city's busiest footpaths.



Martin Foley, Victoria's Housing Minister, said 40 homeless people would be put in transitional housing while 30 new permanent modular homes were built on public land.



"There'll be no reason why a rough sleeper in the city cannot this evening move in towards transitional housing with a guarantee that over the next two years. There'll be permanent supported housing available for them," Foley told reporters on Friday.



Foley said that Melbourne's homeless population was about 250 people.

