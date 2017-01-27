Robinho suffers broken bone in back

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/27 10:55:47
Brazil forward Robinho faces an extended spell on the sidelines after scans revealed a broken bone in his back on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Atletico Mineiro player suffered the injury during Brazil's 1-0 friendly victory over Colombia on Thursday, a match that raised money for victims of the Chapecoense air disaster.

"Robinho suffered trauma in his back - a small fracture in the third vertebra," Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said on Thursday.

"It's similar to the one that Neymar had at the [2014] World Cup, but this is a little different because it's an incomplete fracture without any deviation," Lasmar added.

Robinho is expected to miss most or all of Atletico Mineiro's Campeonato Mineiro campaign, which begins on Saturday.

