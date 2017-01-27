China mulls pharmacy law on rational medicine use

China is working on a law that will help pharmacists properly prepare and allocate medicine, according to the country's health authorities.
The top legislature has been working with other departments to carry out research into the law, and will solicit suggestions and opinions from various sectors, said Liang Wannian, a senior official with the National Health and Family Planning Commission
.
According to Wang Hesheng, director of the medical reform office under the State Council, China's cabinet, this year the average increase of medical fees in public hospitals will be kept under 10 percent.
Wang said that measures will be taken this year to address markups on drug costs by public hospitals and to improve the reimbursement system.