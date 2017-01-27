Decorations, lanterns illuminated to greet Spring Festival in China

People visit a lantern fair in Rongshui County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Jan. 26, 2017. Decorations and festive lanterns in many places of China were illuminated to greet the upcoming Spring Festival that starts on Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Long Tao)

People visit a lantern fair in Yuyuan Garden of east China's Shanghai on Jan. 25, 2017. Decorations and festive lanterns in many places of China were illuminated to greet the upcoming Spring Festival that starts on Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Bo)

People visit a lantern fair in Chongqing, southwest China's Chongqing on Jan. 26, 2017. Decorations and festive lanterns in many places of China were illuminated to greet the upcoming Spring Festival that starts on Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Chen Xingyu)