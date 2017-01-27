India holds parade to mark 68th Republic Day

Daredevils team of Indian army signal corps perform during the 68th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2017. India displayed its military might and cultural heritage Thursday at a grand parade in the heart of the national capital to mark the country's 68th Republic Day. (Xinhua/Partha Sarkar)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) waves towards audience during the 68th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2017. India displayed its military might and cultural heritage Thursday at a grand parade in the heart of the national capital to mark the country's 68th Republic Day. (Xinhua/Partha Sarkar)

Picture taken on Jan. 26, 2017 shows the scene of the 68th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, India. India displayed its military might and cultural heritage Thursday at a grand parade in the heart of the national capital to mark the country's 68th Republic Day. (Xinhua/Partha Sarkar)

Fighter jets of Indian Air Force fly over during the 68th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2017. India displayed its military might and cultural heritage Thursday at a grand parade in the heart of the national capital to mark the country's 68th Republic Day. (Xinhua/Partha Sarkar)