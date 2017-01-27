View of border wall between Mexico and US

Image taken on Jan. 25, 2017, shows a view of a section of the border wall between Mexico and the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. US President Donald Trump wants a 20-percent border tax on all imports from Mexico, said White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Thursday. (Xinhua/Alicia Fernandez)





Image taken on Jan. 25, 2017, shows people watching a section of the border wall between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana city, Mexico. US President Donald Trump wants a 20-percent border tax on all imports from Mexico, said White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Thursday. (Xinhua/Str)









