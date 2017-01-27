Mexico City's Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera on Thursday criticized US President Donald Trump
for treating bilateral ties with Mexico as if it were a "business contest."
"He really looks as if he is handling a business contest," Mancera said in an interview with Radio Formula, adding that Trump is not working on "constructive political ties."
These remarks came amid spiraling tensions between the two countries, as Trump is trying to impose a 20-percent border tax on all imports from Mexico to fund the wall he proposed between the United States and Mexico.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday canceled a working meeting with Trump scheduled for next Tuesday in Washington, after Trump posted on Twitter that "if Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting."