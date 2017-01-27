Two drug dealers caught in Southwest China

Two people implicated in the sale and distribution of drugs have been detained in southwest China's Yunnan province, said local police on Friday.



Menglian County Police in Pu'er City were tipped off last Thursday that a woman from Myanmar had contact with some dealers inside China.



Midnight Sunday, officers stopped a small truck, which was found to be carrying drugs, in Jinghong city, and caught Ding and Dai, both natives of Yunnan.



Police later discovered nearly 24 kilograms of heroin hidden in the water tank.



The investigation continues.

