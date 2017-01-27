Large oil spill cleaned up in Russia's Vladivostok

A large oil spill of about 200 square meters has been successfully cleaned up, the Marine Emergency Rescue Service of the Russian Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport said Friday.



It was reported that a large oil spill, probably of diesel fuel, was discovered Thursday in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok, in Golden Horn Bay.



The Marine Emergency Rescue Service has arrived on the spot with equipment for oil spill containment. So far, 100 liters of oil-water mixture have been collected in an area of 800 square meters as a result of the clean-up operation.

