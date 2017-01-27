Turkish army says 22 IS militants killed in Northern Syria

Twenty-two Islamic State (IS) militants were killed after targets belonging to terrorists were hit by Turkish army in Al-Bab of northern Syria in last 24 hours, Turkish General Staff stated on Friday.



According to the Turkish army, 272 targets belonging to the terrorists have been shelled.



Meanwhile, Turkish jets hit 24 IS targets in al-Bab and Bzagah districts, destroying 21 buildings used as hideouts, including so-called headquarters and an ammunition depot.



Four bomb-laden vehicles have also been destroyed in the operations, the military added.



A total of 3282 improvised explosive devices and 55 mines have been destroyed since the beginning of the operation, the military added.



The Turkish Armed Forces launched the Euphrates Shield Operation last August against both IS and the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the military wing of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD).



Turkey regards the YPG and the PYD as terrorist organizations due to their links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

