Celebration of Chinese New Year abroad highlights China's growing soft power

The far-flung celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year around the world offer people beyond the country an opportunity to feel the charm of China's traditions and culture, and also testify to its increasing soft power.
A growing number of people around the world are now celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Chinese Spring Festival
, which lasts several days. The holiday, which is about reunion and togetherness, has become a highly anticipated annual event not only for the Chinese.
Over 1,000 Ghanaian students from the capital's junior high schools on Wednesday performed Chinese songs and dances to celebrate the Spring Festival.
The event was hosted by the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana Basic School, Legon. During the event, students from the Confucius Institute also displayed their proficiency in the spoken Chinese language and knowledge of Chinese music, dance and traditional costumes.
Chinese embassies as well as people of Chinese origin hold various receptions and parties during this time of the year in their respective countries to socialize with their counterparts and friends.
Earlier this month, the Chinese Embassy in Cuba held a New Year's reception, welcoming dozens of people of Chinese descent and Cuban guests.
The Chinese Ambassador to Cuba, Chen Xi, assured that the next 12 months will be decisive for strengthening political and commercial ties between the two countries in search of bilateral prosperity, as well as the bonds of friendship that have existed for more than 50 years.
The Chinese embassies in the United States, Nepal, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Egypt and Rwanda held all kinds of activities to mark the occasion, attracting members from various circles of their host countries.
President of the French National Assembly Claude Bartolone also threw a party in Paris recently to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.
On the festive occasion, many national leaders have expressed their wishes for a stronger bilateral relationship.
While sending her wishes to those celebrating the festival worldwide, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that the starting point of bilateral relations between Britain and China is stronger than ever before.
"We receive more Chinese investment than any other major European country. We've got around 150,000 Chinese students studying here and the number of Chinese tourists visiting has doubled in five years," she said.
"The Rooster -- the Fire Rooster -- represents so many of the characteristics we need to employ in that endeavor: openness, confidence, hard work and leadership," May said. "Indeed, they are characteristics demonstrated day in, day out by the British Chinese community."
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent a message to the Chinese people and wished them a happy Lunar New Year, which falls on Saturday.
In a video message, Guterres said the Year of the Rooster symbolizes early starts and new beginnings. "It stresses the importance of energy, determination and a strong sense of responsibility at work."
"These are inspiring attributes to help guide us in troubled times," he said in the video released Wednesday night.
Czech President Milos Zeman on Wednesday evening invited reporters from China Central Television (CCTV) to convey his best wishes for the Chinese Lunar New Year.
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has also sent his greetings to overseas Chinese and Cambodians of Chinese descent ahead of the Chinese New Year.
"As the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rooster, draws near, in the status of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, I'd like to join the celebrations with all brothers and sisters who have always lived and shared happiness and difficulty with each other since old times," he wrote in a message sent to the Association of Khmer-Chinese in Cambodia on Monday and released to the media on Thursday.