UN Weibo account slammed for posting about war, poverty on Chinese New Year

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/1/28 11:48:27





The United Nations has apparently offended China's online users by posting about war and poverty on its official Sina Weibo account on the Chinese New Year's Eve, which is considered to be an auspicious night when people are supposed to say only nice things.



"Your



Another post says "when the Spring Festival fireworks light up the sky, let us show you another world." The post contains a short video contrasting smiles and celebrations with hard life in regions torn by wars.



The posts have attracted over 10,000 comments with most accusing the UN official account of being inappropriate by educating the Chinese people about war.



"It's not really none of our business. Blame the US for the war please!" reads one comment that receives over 1,000 likes.



"Can you put these on Facebook and Twitter and show them to the Americans?" reads another comment that receives nearly 7,000 likes.



Some of the comments slam the UN account of being inconsiderate by talking about poverty and war on Spring Festival. Chinese people avoid mentioning poverty during the festival. Greeting each other by saying "I wish you make a lot of money" is a Spring Festival custom still observed across the country. Words that are related to poverty, disasters and diseases are considered unlucky and are supposed to be avoided in conversations during the festival.



"Be respectful to our tradition please. Can't you say something nice today and save your teachings for

The United Nations has apparently offended China's online users by posting about war and poverty on its official Sina Weibo account on the Chinese New Year's Eve, which is considered to be an auspicious night when people are supposed to say only nice things."Your Spring Festival dinner must be very rich, but don't you forget there are 800 million people in this world who suffer from hunger every day and 800 million people live in abject poverty," reads one of the posts written by the UN official account on Sina Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media service, on Friday night, the lunar New Year's Eve.Another post says "when the Spring Festival fireworks light up the sky, let us show you another world." The post contains a short video contrasting smiles and celebrations with hard life in regions torn by wars.The posts have attracted over 10,000 comments with most accusing the UN official account of being inappropriate by educating the Chinese people about war."It's not really none of our business. Blame the US for the war please!" reads one comment that receives over 1,000 likes."Can you put these on Facebook and Twitter and show them to the Americans?" reads another comment that receives nearly 7,000 likes.Some of the comments slam the UN account of being inconsiderate by talking about poverty and war on Spring Festival. Chinese people avoid mentioning poverty during the festival. Greeting each other by saying "I wish you make a lot of money" is a Spring Festival custom still observed across the country. Words that are related to poverty, disasters and diseases are considered unlucky and are supposed to be avoided in conversations during the festival."Be respectful to our tradition please. Can't you say something nice today and save your teachings for Christmas ?" reads one of the comments.