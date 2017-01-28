Fireworks light up sky in NYC to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

Fireworks light up the sky over the Hudson River in the celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year in New York, the United States, on Jan. 26, 2017.(Xinhua/Qin Lang)

A couple watch fireworks over Manhattan of New York, the United States, celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year of Rooster, on Jan. 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Rui)