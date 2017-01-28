Morocco foils terror attack, arrests 7 IS suspects

Morocco's interior ministry announced on Friday that security forces have foiled an Islamic State's (IS) terror attack during a large scale anti-terrorism operation.



The operation led to the bust of the seven-member cell in five cities, namely El Jadida, Settat, Sale, Meknes and Taza, the ministry said in a statement.



The interior ministry said that the police raided the cell's safe house in the coastal city of El Jadida, some 190 km south of the capital Rabat, adding that the mastermind of the cell was preparing terror attacks following orders from IS field leaders.



The police seized quantities of guns, explosive belts and devices and chemicals used in bomb-making, the statement added.



While the ministry did not reveal details about the operation in El Jadida, le360.ma news site reported earlier on Friday that the Moroccan police started since the early hours an operation where real bullets and explosion were heard in the coastal city.



The explosion was also reported by Alyaoum24.com news site, which cited local sources saying that the city has been on high alert.



The ministry noted that the cell planned also to recruit young people to conduct operations that kill as many people as possible and undermine the country's stability.

