Putin, Trump to talk by phone on Jan 28: Kremlin

"Putin intends to congratulate Trump on assuming the presidency. And as is usual during such contacts, an exchange of views on the main parameters of the current state of bilateral relations takes place," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti news agency.



Peskov denied knowledge about the veracity of reports that the Trump administration plans to alleviate sanctions against Russia imposed due to the Crimea issue and Moscow's alleged involvement in the



"No, nothing is known about this," Peskov said.



Putin was among the first leaders of major powers to send congratulations to Trump after the result of the US presidential election was announced in November.



During a call in mid-November, Putin and the then US president-elect agreed that the current ties between Russia and the United States "could not get worse" and vowed to help "stimulate a return to pragmatic, mutually beneficial cooperation."

